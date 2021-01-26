Spinnaker Trust Sells 936 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.40. 31,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

