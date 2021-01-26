Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

