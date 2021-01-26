Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

