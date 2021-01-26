Spinnaker Trust Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.90. 74,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.20. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.