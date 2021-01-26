Spinnaker Trust Has $1.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.81. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.