SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,591. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.