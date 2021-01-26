SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 446.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,912,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

