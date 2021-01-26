SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 676,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

