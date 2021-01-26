SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,774 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. 1,512,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,160. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.