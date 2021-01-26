SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

