Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

HYD opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

