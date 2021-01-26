Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

