Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

PINE opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

