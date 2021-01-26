Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,734 shares of company stock valued at $574,520 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $991.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

