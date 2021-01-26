Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23,611.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.