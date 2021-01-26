Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

