Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.