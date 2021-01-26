South State (SSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

