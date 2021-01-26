Somerset Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,454 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Five Below stock opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

