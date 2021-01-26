Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 8,683,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,598,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

SNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

