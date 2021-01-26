Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13).

SLDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $6.80 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $411.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

