Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Trading Down 7.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 2,496,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,102,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

