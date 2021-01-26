SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Receives C$33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.25.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

SNC opened at C$22.67 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6100001 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.