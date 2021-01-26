Smart MFG Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,142.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $2,142.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 295,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

