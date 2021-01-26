Small Love Potion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $426,240.00 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $820,338.02 and approximately $426,240.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.