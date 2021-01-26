SLM (SLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.