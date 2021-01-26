SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 90,015 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,015 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,207,377. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

