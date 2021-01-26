SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.05. 5,184,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

