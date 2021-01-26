SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

