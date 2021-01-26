SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,241 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,011.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,664,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. 566,838 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

