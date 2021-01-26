SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

