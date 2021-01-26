SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,331,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

