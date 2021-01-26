SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 337.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 207.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 291,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,327 shares of company stock valued at $129,691,627 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.97. 7,299,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,673. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,631.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

