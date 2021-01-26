SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,373. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

