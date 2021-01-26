SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $426.64. 4,548,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,750. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.98. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,203 shares of company stock valued at $181,266,207 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

