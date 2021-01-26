SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,057 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

