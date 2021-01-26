SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

