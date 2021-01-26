SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SLG opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

