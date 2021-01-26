SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.59 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $171.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.03 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $218.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $714.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $715.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $682.15 million, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $683.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SLG opened at $63.23 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.