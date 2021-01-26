Sky Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,550,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $212.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

