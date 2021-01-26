Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

