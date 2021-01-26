Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.55. 5,942,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

