Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $82.59. 2,356,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

