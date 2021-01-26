Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

