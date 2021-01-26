Sky Investment Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

