Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,237. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

