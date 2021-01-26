Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.13

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVKEF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

