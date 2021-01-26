Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 164.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 72.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

SIX stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

