SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Get SiTime alerts:

NASDAQ SITM opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $143.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.