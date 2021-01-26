SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SITM opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $143.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $75,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 201.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.